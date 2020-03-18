Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.09

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 1386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 769,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.