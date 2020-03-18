Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $99.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.90.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

