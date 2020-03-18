Scot B. Jarvis Purchases 7,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KTOS opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

