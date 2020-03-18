Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

STX opened at $45.15 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,416,220. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

