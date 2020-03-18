SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 292,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $22,800,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

