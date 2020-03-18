Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $176.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

SRE stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

