Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silgan by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

SLGN stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

