Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

SLAB stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 196.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

