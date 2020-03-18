Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $934.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,488 shares of company stock valued at $72,170. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

