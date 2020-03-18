State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. State Street has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

