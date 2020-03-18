Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

STLD opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

