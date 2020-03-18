Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Sidoti from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Steelcase stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 over the last 90 days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Steelcase by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

