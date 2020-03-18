Steris (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.16

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.16 and last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 3783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.01.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

