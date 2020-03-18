Steve Chaussy Acquires 4,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CFO Steve Chaussy bought 4,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSGM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.