Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Lowered to $28.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

