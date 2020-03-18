Steven Robert Greathouse Purchases 415 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) SVP Steven Robert Greathouse bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $20,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter valued at $118,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.