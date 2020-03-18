Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

