Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.33

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 74221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $22,967,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

