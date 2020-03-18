Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.20 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

