Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

