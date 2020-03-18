Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

