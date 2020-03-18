Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.92

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 325685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

