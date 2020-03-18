Taylor D. Smith Purchases 7,233 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) CFO Taylor D. Smith bought 7,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,818.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,422.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Zagg Inc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZAGG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

