Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

TRP stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

