Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $2,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 112.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

