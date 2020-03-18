TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 606,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 825,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

