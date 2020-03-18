TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.38. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.