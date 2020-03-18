Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.01% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

TGLS opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

