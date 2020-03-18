TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 214.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

