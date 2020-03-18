Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

