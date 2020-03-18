Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.