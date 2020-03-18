Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.