Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

