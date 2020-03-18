Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Tiptree worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

TIPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,155,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,005 shares of company stock worth $253,352. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.