Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

