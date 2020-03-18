UBS Group Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $152.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of CLX opened at $197.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.46. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

