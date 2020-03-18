UBS Group Lowers American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $95.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

