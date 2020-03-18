UBS Group Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

DUK stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

