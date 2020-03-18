Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.87 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $49,728,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

