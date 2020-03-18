Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.