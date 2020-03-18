Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $192.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Union Pacific stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $120.38 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

