Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

