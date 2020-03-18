Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Oppenheimer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of VNDA opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

