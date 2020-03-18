Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

