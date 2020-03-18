Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

