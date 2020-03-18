Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $32.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WW opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $21,000,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

