Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $95.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $68.55 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 310,005 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

