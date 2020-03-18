Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.