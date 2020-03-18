Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.90

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 6616557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

