Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

